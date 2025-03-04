Morning commuters hit by heavy snow, rain across nation
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 12:40 Updated: 04 Mar. 2025, 13:44
Rain or snow shrouded mountainous and coastal areas of Gangwon, the Chungcheong region, the southern regions and Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). The precipitation later extended to the Seoul metropolitan area and inland Gangwon by the morning, and the KMA issued a heavy snow advisory for southeastern and northeastern areas of Seoul on Tuesday at 12 p.m.
However, precipitation will continue in the northeastern mountainous regions of North Gyeongsang, the eastern coast of the Gyeongsang region, and Jeju Island until Wednesday morning, while it will persist in mountainous and coastal areas of Gangwon until the evening.
The expected total snowfall for Tuesday ranges from 1 to 5 centimeters (0.39 to 1.97 inches) in Seoul, Incheon and northeastern Gyeonggi, 5 to 10 centimeters in inland Gangwon, 3 to 10 centimeters in the Chungcheong region, around 1 centimeter in central inland North Jeolla and eastern inland South Jeolla, 1 to 10 centimeters in the Gyeongsang region and around 1 centimeter in Jeju’s mountainous areas.
Snowfall of 3 to 5 centimeters per hour is expected in mountainous and coastal areas of Gangwon, northern North Gyeongsang, and western inland North Gyeongsang. Southeastern Gyeonggi, inland Gangwon, and inland Chungcheong will see wet, heavy snow accumulating at a rate of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour.
As these areas may become isolated due to the heavy snow, it is crucial to check traffic conditions in advance and prepare winter equipment for vehicles when driving. Icy roads and black ice are expected in many areas, requiring extra caution for both drivers and pedestrians.
As of 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures in major cities were recorded at 2.1 degrees Celsius (35.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul, 2.1 degrees in Incheon, 1.4 degrees in Chuncheon, 2.3 degrees in Gangneung, 2.4 degrees in Daejeon, 1.8 degrees in Daegu, 4.9 degrees in Jeonju, 2.8 degrees in Gwangju, 3.5 degrees in Busan and 7.4 degrees in Jeju City.
On Jeju Island, typhoon-force winds caused extensive damage, toppling streetlights and trees. Heavy rain and strong winds have battered the island since Monday, leading to numerous reports of damage.
Between 12:30 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters received 42 reports related to strong winds. Streetlights and trees fell and solar panels were blown off rooftops in Seogwipo.
A strong wind warning remains in effect for northern, eastern, western, and southern Jeju as well as Chuja Island, while mountainous and mid-altitude areas are under a wind advisory as of Tuesday, according to the KMA.
At 8 a.m., gusts of 20 to 25 meters (65.6 to 82 feet) per second were recorded across Jeju. The KMA predicted that Jeju will continue to experience very strong winds of up to 26 meters per second through late Tuesday, with the strong wind advisory remaining in effect.
Surrounding seas remain under high wave warnings as of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The KMA expected the central western sea, offshore South Jeolla, and the western offshore South Gyeongsang to experience strong winds and high waves ranging from 1.5 to 4 meters until Tuesday night.
