Asan Doers program opens applications for student entrepreneurs eyeing global markets
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:52
- LEE TAE-HEE
The Asan Nanum Foundation announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications for the Asan Doers program, a startup incubator open to prospective student entrepreneurs of all nationalities.
The program supports aspiring entrepreneurs aiming to enter global markets. It is open to undergraduate and graduate students studying in or outside Korea, those taking a semester off and those who graduated in 2024 or later. While Korean applicants must demonstrate English proficiency, foreign applicants are required to have Korean proficiency.
From May to October, participants will receive entrepreneurship training, test their business ideas, develop minimum viable products and pitch to investors. The program includes a two-day, three-night startup boot camp and networking events with fellow entrepreneurs and program alumni.
Applications can be submitted via the Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition website from Tuesday until April 7. A webinar providing application guidance will be held on March 19.
Around 80 participants will be selected, with applications accepted from individuals or teams of up to five people.
Selected teams will have the opportunity to participate in the Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition's demo day, where they will compete alongside entrepreneurs from other Asan Nanum Foundation startup acceleration programs for a share of 59 million won ($40,000) in prizes.
