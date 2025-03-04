Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology launches own real-time lecture translation system
Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology announced Tuesday it has invented a real-time lecture translation system and multi-language subtitle program for lecture videos to assist international students.
The Global Voice Translation System translates lectures in real-time, while the Global Foreign Language Video Subtitle Program provides subtitles in multiple languages for professors’ lecture videos. Both are not yet in use.
Developed under the supervision of the school’s teaching and learning support center, these programs were designed to help foreign students better understand lectures and foster an inclusive learning environment where they can fully participate, the university said in its press release.
“Our university has been working consistently to create a global learning environment,” said Lee Hyo-in, the head of the university. “We will do our best to ensure that international students can focus on their studies without language barriers.”
The university also plans to develop an AI chatbot this year to provide real-time administrative and class information to its students and faculty members.
