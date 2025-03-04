 Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology launches own real-time lecture translation system
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology launches own real-time lecture translation system

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 18:03
Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology campus [DAEJEON INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY]

Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology campus [DAEJEON INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY]

 
Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology announced Tuesday it has invented a real-time lecture translation system and multi-language subtitle program for lecture videos to assist international students.
 
The Global Voice Translation System translates lectures in real-time, while the Global Foreign Language Video Subtitle Program provides subtitles in multiple languages for professors’ lecture videos. Both are not yet in use.
 

Related Article

Developed under the supervision of the school’s teaching and learning support center, these programs were designed to help foreign students better understand lectures and foster an inclusive learning environment where they can fully participate, the university said in its press release.  
 
“Our university has been working consistently to create a global learning environment,” said Lee Hyo-in, the head of the university. “We will do our best to ensure that international students can focus on their studies without language barriers.”
 
The university also plans to develop an AI chatbot this year to provide real-time administrative and class information to its students and faculty members.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Daejeon Institue of Science and Technology

More in K-campus

Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology launches own real-time lecture translation system

Asan Doers program opens applications for student entrepreneurs eyeing global markets

How Sogang’s ‘come now, learn Korean later’ approach is breaking language barriers for international students

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Put down the overpriced popcorn and see what’s poppin’ at Seoul’s indie cinemas

Korail hosts career experience program for international students

Related Stories

DB Kim Jun Ki Cultural Foundation offering scholarships to DGIST's international students

Government sets ￦23.5 trillion budget for R&D in 2022

[Meet the President] KAIST's president wants campus to be a playground

GIST runs trial on real-time translation system during lectures

Leader with a vision for science
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)