Lawmaker details discussions on defection with North Korean POWs in Ukraine
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 17:11
One of the two North Korean soldiers captured alive by Ukrainian forces expressed his desire to defect to South Korea, according to a lawmaker Tuesday who recently traveled to Ukraine and met with the detained soldiers.
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Yu Yong-weon told reporters in a press conference at the National Assembly that the soldier, identified by his surname Ri, relayed that he “really wants to go to South Korea” and wants to someday reunite with his parents, who are reportedly still in Pyongyang.
Ri previously told the South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo in an interview published last month that he was “80 percent determined” to defect.
Ri also inquired about the possibility of receiving medical treatment in South Korea, as he had suffered a severe gunshot wound to his jaw, making it difficult for him to speak clearly.
“If I go to South Korea, will I be able to [live life] as I wished?” he asked.
He further expressed concerns about finding a place to live and establishing a family — but then questioned whether being a North Korean and a prisoner of war would make it too difficult for him to start a family.
Ri disclosed that North Korean forces had suffered “significant” losses in Ukraine.
“When we were deployed, we were the last combat unit sent in,” Ri said. “The previous units had all been either killed or severely wounded.”
The second soldier, identified by his surname Paek, expressed hesitation about defecting.
“I feel like I might be developing a resolution,” Paek said. “But I need to think about it more.”
In the interview with Chosun Ilbo, Paek suggested that if returning to North Korea was impossible, defecting might be a viable option.
Paek also addressed the North Korean military’s approach to capture, revealing that soldiers often consider suicide rather than being taken prisoner.
“I’ve witnessed many cases, and I, too, had a grenade with me for self-destruction when I was wounded and collapsed,” he said.
He clarified that this was not an official military directive but rather a personal belief among soldiers, who view capture as an “act of betrayal” against their homeland.
Rep. Yu traveled to Ukraine from Feb. 23 to 26 at the official invitation of the Ukrainian Parliament and the Yalta European Strategy. During the trip, on Feb. 25, he conducted an interview with the two captured North Korean soldiers for over an hour, which was made possible after he requested the meeting through the Ukrainian government.
Tuesday's press conference was the first held since his trip to Ukraine and meeting with the soldiers, where Rep. Yu also presented photographs and audio recordings of the soldiers.
The Ukrainian government confirmed to the lawmaker that there were no additional captured North Korean soldiers in its custody at this time.
Rep. Yu emphasized the urgency of preventing the forced repatriation of North Korean POWs to Pyongyang, urging South Korea’s diplomatic authorities to take action.
“The government must act swiftly and decisively to ensure that our intention to repatriate defecting North Korean soldiers is not passed,” he said.
He also revealed that unofficial discussions between South Korean and Ukrainian authorities regarding the POWs had already taken place.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause on military assistance to Ukraine until he determines that Ukrainian leaders have demonstrated a “sincere commitment to peace.” The decision follows a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 28.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the government is “closely monitoring” developments and reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine’s efforts toward “the swift restoration of peace and reconstruction.”
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
