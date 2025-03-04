3 more military commanders suspended over martial law allegations

Three more military commanders, including the head of a special forces unit, have been suspended from their duties in connection to their alleged roles in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition, the defense ministry said Tuesday.The defense ministry said it has suspended the duties of Maj. Gen. Park Heon-su, chief of the Defense Ministry Investigation Headquarter; Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the 1st Special Forces Airborne Brigade; and Col. Kim Hyun-tae, head of the Army Special Warfare Command's 707th Special Mission Group.The three commanders are among the seven military officials who were indicted by the prosecution last week over charges of taking part in barricading the National Assembly and operating an arrest team during Yoon's botched martial law bid on Dec. 3.In February, the defense ministry placed on compulsory leave four former military commanders and Gen. Park An-su, chief of staff of the Army who served as martial law commander, after they were indicted over their alleged roles in the martial law imposition.The move, which retains them as servicemen, was seen as an attempt to allow the military to possibly take disciplinary measures should the former commanders be found guilty.Yonhap