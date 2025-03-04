 Gov't to inspect 22,000 construction sites this year to review safety measures
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 09:36
Cranes are located at a construction site of a bridge on the Seoul-Sejong expressway in Anseong, Gyeonggi, after it collapsed on Feb. 25, leaving four workers dead and six others injured. [YONHAP]

The government said Tuesday it plans to conduct inspections at 22,000 construction sites across the country this year to prevent defective projects and review on-site safety measures.
 
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it will collaborate with 12 agencies, including regional land management offices and the Korea Expressway Corporation, to conduct regular inspections during periods considered vulnerable for construction projects, such as the monsoon season and winter.
 

Projects valued at under 5 billion won ($3.42 million), which are considered to have weaker safety management capabilities, will be subject to continuous monitoring by a dedicated safety review task force.
 
In response to a fatal bridge collapse at a Seoul-Sejong Expressway construction site last month, which resulted in 10 casualties, inspectors will now require on-site supervisors and inspectors to physically check scaffolding for stability.
 
"We will focus on preventing fall accidents at construction sites to enhance safety," a ministry official said. "We urge all stakeholders, including clients, contractors and workers, to prioritize safety and contribute to creating a secure working environment."
 
 

