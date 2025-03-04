Parties come down on courts to rule swiftly on Yoon and DP chief Lee
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 18:51 Updated: 04 Mar. 2025, 19:24
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korea's main political parties are ramping up pressure on the judiciary to issue swift rulings on cases involving rival figureheads as both camps gear up for a potentially early presidential election.
That still-hypothetical race, which would take place within 60 days of a Constitutional Court decision to dismiss President Yoon Suk Yeol, is likely to be won by Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, according to recent polls.
However, if the Supreme Court finds Lee guilty on charges of lying during his last presidential campaign and hands him a prison sentence of any length, he would be barred from seeking public office for 10 years.
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, who serves as the floor leader of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), said Tuesday that he intends to push a parliamentary motion calling on the court to reach a final decision regarding Lee’s case by June 26, if not sooner.
Kweon further urged the Supreme Court to abide by trial scheduling guidelines to issue a final judgment within six months of the initial ruling by the Seoul Central District Court, which handed Lee a one-year suspended jail term in November last year.
The guidelines call on appellate courts to rule on first appeals within three months and the Supreme Court to decide final appeals three months afterward.
“The Supreme Court should consider issuing its verdict by May to make up the 40 extra days taken up by Lee’s first appeal,” Kweon said.
The Seoul High Court is due to announce the appellate ruling on March 26, over four months after Lee’s initial conviction.
Kweon argued that a swift conclusion of Lee’s trial is necessary to “restore social stability and trust in the judiciary,” implying that a delayed final verdict could unleash more political turmoil.
The appellate ruling is likely to be contested by either Lee or the prosecution, which would push the Supreme Court’s decision on the final appeal into early summer — well after the Constitutional Court has issued its decision on Yoon’s impeachment and possibly even after a presidential election has taken place.
The DP, on the other hand, argues that the Constitutional Court’s verdict regarding Yoon — and not the Supreme Court’s judgment concerning Lee — is the ruling that should be announced sooner.
On Tuesday, DP policy chief Rep. Jin Sung-joon called on the Constitutional Court to issue its decision by March 13, ostensibly to reduce election-related expenditure.
“According to the National Election Commission (NEC), the by-elections currently scheduled for April 2 can be delayed to take place on the same day as an early presidential election if the Constitutional Court issues a verdict of dismissal against Yoon by March 13,” Jin said at a DP policy meeting.
Under the Public Official Election Act, both elections may be held on the same date if the presidency becomes vacant at least one day before the end of candidate registration for by-elections.
The two-day registration period for this year’s by-elections ends on March 14.
Jin noted that holding the by-elections and presidential race simultaneously would cost 36.7 billion won ($25.1 million) less than conducting them separately.
Whichever way the Constitutional Court rules, historical precedent suggests it will deliver the verdict on a Friday, which observers believe is favored by justices hoping to imbue rulings concerning presidential impeachment with symbolic finality.
Former President Roh Moo-hyun’s reinstatement on May 14, 2004, and former President Park Geun-hye’s dismissal on March 20, 2017, were both announced on a Friday.
Given the court’s decisions on Roh and Park were made public 14 and 11 days after hearings concluded, observers believe the court this time will issue its ruling on March 14 at the latest, though a verdict on March 7 is also possible if the justices reach an early agreement.
The exact date of the ruling is usually announced two or three days in advance.
At least six of the court’s eight current justices must agree to uphold the impeachment motion against Yoon to effect his removal from office, though observers believe the justices will try to issue a unanimous opinion to forestall further political conflict.
The court’s rulings on both previous presidential impeachment cases were unanimous.
Anxiety regarding the court’s upcoming verdict is not limited to political parties.
A group of Yoon’s supporters, who refer to themselves as his public defense team, announced Tuesday that they plan to hold a “filibuster-style” one-person protest marathon in front of the Constitutional Court every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The group also said that speakers will broadcast their remarks in the direction of the court using megaphones after 7 p.m.
Although the Assembly and Demonstration Act forbids group rallies within 100 meters (328 feet) of court buildings, it does not apply to individuals who stage solo protests.
But a police official who spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo said that individuals “who represent a group with a common purpose” could be forced to keep their distance from the Constitutional Court if their presence is deemed disruptive to the justices’ deliberations.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)