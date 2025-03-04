Police transfer treason cases against Yoon, others to prosecution, CIO
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:58
The cases against Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Defense Intelligence Command chief Noh Sang-won were filed with the police in connection with Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law in December.
The cases have been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, a police official told reporters without elaborating.
All three men are already standing trial on insurrection charges over the failed martial law bid.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)