Police transfer treason cases against Yoon, others to prosecution, CIO

Police said Tuesday they have transferred three cases of treason charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol and two others to the prosecution and the state anticorruption agency.The cases against Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Defense Intelligence Command chief Noh Sang-won were filed with the police in connection with Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law in December.The cases have been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, a police official told reporters without elaborating.All three men are already standing trial on insurrection charges over the failed martial law bid.Yonhap