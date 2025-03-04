Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for APEC-related meetings this week

A senior U.S. diplomat will visit Korea this week to attend meetings related to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the State Department said, as Korea will host this year's APEC summit.U.S. Senior Official for APEC Ambassador Matt Murray will visit the host city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, and Seoul between Wednesday and March 11, the department said, to attend APEC senior officials' meetings and other related events."In the ROK, Ambassador Murray and the U.S. APEC team will advance economic policies in the region that make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous," the department said in a release. ROK stands for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea."He will also collaborate with senior government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders from across the Indo-Pacific to better align U.S. Administration priorities and the ROK's objectives as host of APEC 2025," it added.APEC is an intergovernmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim.Yonhap