 Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for APEC-related meetings this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for APEC-related meetings this week

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 10:15
The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

 
A senior U.S. diplomat will visit Korea this week to attend meetings related to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the State Department said, as Korea will host this year's APEC summit.
 
U.S. Senior Official for APEC Ambassador Matt Murray will visit the host city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, and Seoul between Wednesday and March 11, the department said, to attend APEC senior officials' meetings and other related events.
 

Related Article

"In the ROK, Ambassador Murray and the U.S. APEC team will advance economic policies in the region that make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous," the department said in a release. ROK stands for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
 
"He will also collaborate with senior government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders from across the Indo-Pacific to better align U.S. Administration priorities and the ROK's objectives as host of APEC 2025," it added.
 
APEC is an intergovernmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea APEC U.S.

More in Politics

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for APEC-related meetings this week

Gov't to inspect 22,000 construction sites this year to review safety measures

Parties clash over NEC's future amid nepotism scandal

PPP calls on acting president to resist DP pressure on judicial appointment

Former President Park Geun-hye tells PPP to 'stay united' ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling

Related Stories

Gyeongju gov't delegation visits Peru to learn APEC summit lessons

Ancient Korean city of Gyeongju officially named host of 2025 APEC summit

Gyeongju celebrates 2025 APEC summit recommendation while Incheon demands review

North Gyeongsang, Gyeongju step up preparations to host 'best APEC summit ever'

Amcham chair James Kim appointed to 2025 APEC CEO Summit Organizing Committee's executive body
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)