Medical campuses virtually empty despite deans' call for students to return

89 Filipino caregivers to work in Korea for 1 more year as authorities extend pilot program

Health Ministry revises blood donation restrictions for Koreans returning from Europe

Han River's new public toilets to 'raise city's overall dignity'

NCT's Taeil indicted by prosecutors over alleged sexual assault

Related Stories

Seoul Quality of Life Monitors named exemplary integration program by Justice Ministry

Filipino nannies set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday as trial caregiver program begins

Seoul gov't seeks new team to take over lagging Sangam development

Seoul mayor unveils measures to combat loneliness, social isolation among people living alone

Seoul city budgets $4.8B through 2026 on initiatives to stimulate birthrate