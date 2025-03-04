NCT's Taeil indicted by prosecutors over alleged sexual assault
Former NCT member Moon Tae-il was indicted without detention for special quasi-rape, according to a report by Hankook Ilbo on Tuesday.
Prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office filed indictments against Moon and two other accomplices, the media report said.
Special quasi-rape is when two or more people collectively assault a victim, or a person sexually assaults another while carrying a weapon, making the victim unable to defend themselves.
Moon, the 30-year-old former singer, was first reported to the Seoul Bangbae Police Station in southern Seoul on June 13 last year for sexually assaulting a drunk woman along with two other men.
In August last year, police summoned Moon for investigation, forwarding the case to the prosecutor's office the following month.
Police also sought an arrest warrant for Moon and two other perpetrators, but the court dismissed it, stating that arrest was unnecessary since the perpetrators admitted their crimes and were unarmed.
Moon has not made any comments since the investigation began in August, citing health problems, while the two other accomplices have denied any prior planning of the crime.
Moon debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT's subgroup NCT U under SM Entertainment. The agency terminated its contract with Moon on Oct. 15 last year, saying, "Taeil being under investigation for a crime is the cause for the contract termination and our trust in him as an artist has been severely damaged."
