Independent body is out of reach

The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea (BAI) announced last Thursday that the National Election Commission's (NEC) regional branches violated state hiring guidelines 878 times between 2013 and 2022 by giving preference to the children and acquaintances of NEC officials. However, on the same day, the Constitutional Court ruled that the NEC is an independent constitutional body, not an administrative agency, and that the BAI’s audit of the NEC’s hiring practices “violated its independence as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Election Commission Act.” Since then, the ruling and the opposition parties have been clashing over how to exercise proper oversight on the NEC. [Park Yong-seok]