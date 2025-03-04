The cost of a stalemate is paid by patients

A year has passed since the government’s announcement of an increase in medical school enrollment by 2,000 students, yet the conflict between the medical community and the administration remains unresolved as the new academic term begins. The government, citing a shortage of doctors, pushed forward with its expansion plan, prompting a mass exodus of medical residents from training hospitals and a collective leave of absence by medical students. The fallout has been severe: In January, only 269 candidates passed the national medical licensing exam, a mere 8.7 percent of the 3,081 who qualified the previous year. The number of doctors passing specialty board exams also plummeted from 2,727 last year to just 509 this year.The collective resignation of medical residents has crippled hospital operations. As of Feb. 14, only 1,174 of the 13,531 residents, 8.7 percent, at 211 training hospitals had returned to work. The resulting strain on medical staff has led to disruptions in patient care. Seoul’s only regional trauma center at the National Medical Center recently suspended emergency surgeries due to a shortage of anesthesiologists. Large hospitals that typically handle critical cases are struggling, leading to preventable deaths. Analysts estimate that between February and July last year alone, over 3,000 excess deaths occurred due to the medical vacuum. Meanwhile, more than 3 trillion won ($2.3 billion) has been spent from government, health insurance and local government funds to support struggling hospitals and maintain essential medical services. This is the one-year report card for the Yoon Suk Yeol's administration’s medical school expansion policy.The crisis is far from over. Most medical students who took leave in protest of last year’s expansion plan have yet to return, and even the 4,567 new students admitted — which includes the additional 1,509 allocated seats — have no guarantee of attending classes. Against this backdrop, Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho has reportedly proposed freezing medical school enrollment at pre-expansion levels, conditional on the return of medical residents and students. Such a reversal would be a tacit admission of policy failure. Unsurprisingly, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and other government officials are critical of Lee’s move.Nonetheless, rolling back the enrollment increase should be the starting point for resolving the impasse. Given the ongoing exodus of medical professionals, pushing forward with another round of expansion next year would be reckless. The 3,058 students admitted for the 2024 academic year have barely received any education, and adding 4,567 next year would overwhelm medical schools. Training more than 7,600 students simultaneously — especially in a field where competency is a matter of life and death — is unfeasible. The deans of all 40 medical schools nationwide have already urged Minister Lee to freeze next year’s enrollment. While this alone will not resolve all issues, it is the only realistic option. Restoring normality to medical education must take priority, with broader discussions following afterward.Medical students must not forget their primary duty as learners. If the government commits to freezing the enrollment, students must return to class. Wasting valuable time benefits neither them, their families nor the nation. The incoming class of 2025, in particular, should recognize that they have entered medical school amid immense public distress and disruption. Following their seniors in boycotting classes or taking leave is unjustifiable.At the same time, swift measures must be taken to improve the working conditions of medical residents. Large hospitals have long relied heavily on these young doctors, who work grueling hours for relatively low pay. In critical fields, residents must be able to practice without the constant fear of criminal liability. Additionally, a resolution is needed for the military service obligations of medical residents, who are currently unable to serve as general conscripts.Medical associations, including the Korean Medical Association, must take a hard look at reality. If the government offers a concession by freezing enrollment, the medical community must reciprocate with a constructive stance in negotiations. While President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unilateral push for a 2,000-seat expansion has ultimately failed, that does not mean the public supports freezing medical school capacity indefinitely. A thorough national debate is needed to assess future medical workforce needs.Once the Medical Workforce Estimation Committee becomes operational, medical professionals must actively participate and contribute their perspectives. If the committee’s formation does not go exactly as they wish, outright refusal to engage is not an option. If the National Assembly passes legislation to establish the committee through bipartisan consensus, medical professionals will have no legitimate grounds for opposition. The committee’s experts should engage in constructive discussions and propose a well-structured, long-term adjustment plan for medical school enrollment starting in 2026.In Korean health care, no value outweighs the right to life and the health of the public. Even now, patients are suffering due to delayed or unavailable treatment. Regardless of how this crisis unfolded, the medical exodus and academic boycott are regrettable. Prolonging this crisis will lead to significant losses — both personally and societally. If certain factions within the medical community persist in prioritizing their own interests over public welfare, they will inevitably face public backlash.Acting President Choi Sang-mok must also take a more proactive role. In January, Choi publicly expressed his regret and sympathy toward medical professionals and students. He should now reinforce Minister Lee’s proposal to freeze the enrollment. The political establishment, too, must actively seek solutions to mediate this crisis. For the ruling party, its problem-solving ability is a key metric by which the public will judge its competence. It must not forget that all eyes are watching.