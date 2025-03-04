 Miami's Go Woo-suk reassigned to minors after spring training injury
Miami's Go Woo-suk reassigned to minors after spring training injury

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:53 Updated: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:56
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Go Woo-suk throws the ball during the first full-squad spring training workouts on Feb. 17 in Jupiter, Florida. [AP/YONHAP]

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Go Woo-suk has returned to Minor League Baseball after sustaining a finger injury during spring training, the club announced Monday.
 

Related Article

 
Go, 26, joined the Marlins’ spring training as a nonroster invitee but stopped training after fracturing his right index finger on Feb. 21, an injury which kept him out of subsequent practice games.
 
Miami has now reassigned Go to the club's minor league camp ahead of the 2025 MLB season, which starts on March 18. This is Go’s second year playing the United States after signing his initial contract with the San Diego Padres in January 2024 and being traded to the Marlins in May of that year.
 
But the Korean closer has yet to make his MLB debut, despite having showcased major league potential during spring training, tossing pitches of around 95 miles per hour.
 
A major league debut would see him compete with his brothers-in-law Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants and Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays.
 
Go appeared in 16 games at the Triple-A level — the highest in Minor League Baseball — last season, recording two wins, one hold and a 4.29 ERA.
 
In Double-A — the second highest level in the Minor League Baseball — he also played in 28 games, posting two wins, three losses, three holds, three saves, and an 8.04 ERA.
 
Before Go embarked his overseas career, he spent his glory days at the LG Twins in the KBO, leading the league from 2019 to 2023 with a 2.39 ERA and 139 saves.
 
He also represented Korea on the international stage, competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, where he won a gold medal.
 
Go is expected to return from the injury as early as mid-April or May.
 

BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
