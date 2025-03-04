'The goal is obviously to win a championship': Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop

Over his first two years in charge of the Doosan Bears, manager Lee Seung-yuop has had to settle for an early exit from the KBO postseason. The greatest slugger of his generation during his playing days, Lee occasionally ended up as the target of criticism.Entering the third and final year of his contract, Lee said he won't settle for anything less than a Korean Series title."As pros, we don't play to finish third or fourth. The goal is obviously to win a championship," Lee told reporters at Incheon International Airport, after returning home from spring training in Japan. "I've heard pundits are not too high on our team but I think that's because they don't really know what our team is all about. We worked really hard in spring training and people shouldn't underestimate us."They say the third time is the charm," Lee said, referring to his third season as manager. "I have my back against the wall. We've put in a lot of work and hopefully, it will lead to great results at the end."The Bears finished fifth in the 2023 regular season and fourth last year, and bowed out of the wild card rounds in both years.The Bears have undergone some roster changes since Lee took over ahead of the 2023 campaign. Notably, veteran shortstop Kim Jae-ho has retired, and the Bears acquired outfielder Kim Min-suk from the Lotte Giants in exchange for a reliever Jeong Cheol-won, former Rookie of the Year award winner.Lee said he liked what he has seen so far from Kim, who was named the club MVP in spring training."We needed to do a better job putting the ball in play, and in terms of bat-to-ball skills, he is already one of the best on the team," Lee said. "We hope he can continue to swing the bat well during the season and address our shortcomings from last season. With his defense, he has exceeded our expectations. I have no worries about his glove."The Bears made a wholesale change with their foreign player contingent, newly signing two former major league pitchers, Cole Irvin and Zach Logue, and ex-big league outfielder Jake Cave.Logue was named the team's best pitcher of spring training, while Irvin, according to Lee, struggled with his command."He is someone who takes pride in his command but he was a bit inconsistent in that regard. But I think he'll be 100 percent ready in time for Opening Day," Lee said. "Logue is the type of pitcher that can be tough to hit because his pitches move so much. We can expect some big things out of him."As for Cave, Lee said he did not put up big numbers in spring training games but he should be ready for games that matter."I am not worried about him at all. I just want him to stay healthy and build up for the regular season," Lee said. "He just had 81 hits in a major league season (in 2024). He made some really good contact in spring training. He should be fine."Yonhap