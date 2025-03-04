 Figure skater Kim Chae-yeon gets award nomination for costume designed by mother
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Figure skater Kim Chae-yeon gets award nomination for costume designed by mother

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 16:18
 
Kim Chae-yeon of Korea performs her short program in the women's singles at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul on Feb. 21. [YONHAP]

Kim Chae-yeon of Korea performs her short program in the women's singles at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul on Feb. 21. [YONHAP]

 
The Asian Winter Games figure skating champion Kim Chae-yeon has earned an International Skating Union (ISU) award nomination with a costume designed by her mother.
 
The ISU announced candidates for its annual ISU Figure Skating Awards on Tuesday. Kim is up for the Best Costume award for her short program costume designed by her mother, Lee Jung-a.
 

Related Article

 
In February, Kim won gold medals at both the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, and at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul in her mother's black costume.
 
Kim has said how proud she was to be able to skate in costumes her mother has designed and said she will continue to wear her mother's designs in the upcoming season.
 
Lee, who majored in fashion design in college, began making costumes for her daughter while Kim was in elementary school in order to save costs.
 
Among other Korean skaters, Cha Jun-hwan, the Asiad champion in the men's singles, was also nominated in the Best Costume category with his free skate costume and in the Most Entertaining Program category with his free skate.
 
Fans and media will vote on these two categories, plus the Best Choreographer and the Best Coach categories, until next Monday to whittle down the list of candidates before a jury made up of six former figure skating champions selects the winners.
 
The panel will determine the winner of the Most Valuable Skater category without public or media voting.
 
All winners will be announced March 30.
 

Yonhap
tags International Skating Union Kim Chae-yeon Cha Jun-hwan

More in Olympic Sports

Figure skater Kim Chae-yeon gets award nomination for costume designed by mother

China agency opens Pyongyang marathon bookings, signals North Korea’s tourism is back in the race

Korea's North Jeolla to bid for 2036 Summer Olympics

2004 Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min inaugurated as Korean Olympic committee president

Olympic silver medalist Won Yun-jong nominated for IOC Athletes' Commission election

Related Stories

Asiad gold medalists Cha Jun-hwan, Kim Chae-yeon set for Four Continents in Seoul

Good as gold: Kim Chae-yeon tops podium at Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Cha Jun-hwan finishes 10th at figure skating Worlds

Korean figure skaters take silver at World Team Trophy

Kim Ye-lim finishes last at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)