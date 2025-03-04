 Canada commences retaliatory tariffs against the US
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Canada commences retaliatory tariffs against the US

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:29
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2. [AP/YONHAP]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a Monday evening statement that retaliatory tariffs on the United States would take effect at 12:01 a.m.(0501 GMT) Tuesday in response to U.S. tariffs.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump earlier said the U.S. would proceed with 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods and 10% duties on Canadian energy products from March 4 after a one-month reprieve expired.
 

Related Article

Trudeau said in the statement that tariffs on 30 billion Canadian dollars ($20.80 billion) of U.S. imports would take effect immediately, and more tariffs could follow. The retaliation amount was the same as in the February announcement, though he did not give details on which goods would be impacted.
 
Below are details of the plan Canada announced last month.
 
RETALIATORY TARIFFS
 
Canada will impose 25% tariffs on C$30 billion in goods imported from the U.S. effective immediately. The duties will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs against Canada. The counter measures do not apply to goods already in transit.
 
The 30 billion Canadian dollars is a part of an overall retaliatory measure targeting 155 billion Canadian dollars worth of goods imports from the U.S., with the remaining 125 billion Canadian dollars coming into force after a 21-day consultation period.
 
PRODUCTS
 
The first tranche of retaliation includes a list of 1,256 products such as orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics, and pulp and paper.
 
The cost of imports associated with some of the major products are cosmetics and body care worth 3.5 billion Canadian dollars, appliances and other household items worth 3.4 billion Canadian dollars, pulp and paper products of 3 billion Canadian dollars, plastic products worth 1.8 billion Canadian dollars, among others.
 
SECOND TRANCHE
 
The government will be consulting the public and stakeholders for a second tranche of retaliatory tariffs which will include a wide range of products imported from the U.S. such as passenger vehicles and trucks, electric vehicles, steel and aluminum products, fruits and vegetables, aerospace products, beef, pork, and dairy.
 
NON-TARIFF MEASURES
 
Trudeau has also said Canada is considering non-tariff retaliatory measures potentially relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships. His energy minister has said an export tariff on critical minerals is one option.
 
SUPPORT
 
The government will also take steps to mitigate the impact of its tariff countermeasures on Canadian workers and businesses, the finance ministry has said.
 
It will establish a remission process to consider requests for relief from the tariffs imposed as part of Canada's immediate response, as well as any future tariff actions, it said. ($1 = 1.4426 Canadian dollars) 
 

 

REUTERS
tags Canada Justin Trudeau

More in World

Nearly nude: 'Naked fashion' makes return at Oscars after-parties

Canada commences retaliatory tariffs against the US

Trump hits 'pause' on U.S. aid to Ukraine after Oval dustup, pressuring Zelensky on Russia talks

Costa Rica and Panama coordinate to move southbound migrants

More than 200 children were raped in Sudan since the beginning of 2024, UN children's agency says

Related Stories

Korean, Canadian leaders agree to strengthen cooperation to secure stable supply chain

Trudeau thanks Korean fire relief team dispatched to Canada

Canada's Trudeau calls for green partnership with Korea at National Assembly

Yoon, Trudeau agree to deepen partnership in critical minerals, youth exchanges

Airlines boost Korea-Canada services as demand for flights skyrockets

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)