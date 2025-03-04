China vows countermeasures against U.S. tariffs linked to fentanyl

China's commerce ministry on Tuesday voiced opposition against a U.S. decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products related to fentanyl and other issues, vowing countermeasures that it said were aimed at safeguarding its rights and interests.The United States has "shifted the blame" and is using its problems with deadly drug fentanyl as an excuse to impose tariffs, the ministry said in a statement.The United States has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production. China has denied wrongdoing.China urges the United States to "immediately withdraw" its unilateral tariff measures that are "unreasonable and groundless, harmful to others," the ministry said.REUTERS