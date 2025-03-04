 Kenya court allows police to hold suspects linked to British man's death
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 11:20
Alex Mutua Kithuka, left, and Albunus Mutinda Nzioki who were arrested in connection with the murder of British national Campbell Scott, appear at Milimani Law Court in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 3. [AP/YONHAP]

A court in Kenya on Monday allowed police to hold for 21 days two suspects in a murder case involving a British national whose body was discovered days after arriving in the country for a conference.
 
The body of Campbell Scott, 58, was found stuffed in a bag on Feb. 22, just days after he was last seen alive. The two Kenyan men were arrested after an investigation linked them to his death.

The bag containing Scott's body was discovered hidden in a shrub in the remote area of Mukuyuni in eastern Kenya, some 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Nairobi.
 
Scott was last seen leaving his hotel with an unidentified man and they took a taxi to a residential area in Nairobi, police said.
 
The taxi driver who dropped them off is in custody and assisting police in the investigation.
 
Kenya’s government pathologist Johansen Oduor last week told local media that the autopsy on Scott’s body was inconclusive and that further toxicology tests were being conducted.
 
 

AP
tags Kenya Campbell Scott British

