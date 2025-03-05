 Korea establishes $34 billion fund to propel strategic industries as global trade concerns persist
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea establishes $34 billion fund to propel strategic industries as global trade concerns persist

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 13:26
Acting President Choi Sang-mok presides a ministerial meeting on economic affairs and industrial competitiveness held at the government complex in central Seoul on March 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok presides a ministerial meeting on economic affairs and industrial competitiveness held at the government complex in central Seoul on March 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Korea will establish a 50-trillion-won ($34 billion) fund to boost strategic industries such as semiconductors, AI and EV batteries, acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday. 
 
The move comes amid an escalating trade war spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff rollouts.
 

Related Article

 
“With the U.S. government imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent on Chinese imports, uncertainty in the trade environment continue to expand,” said Choi during a ministerial meeting on economic affairs and industrial competitiveness.
 
“The ongoing tech race among major economies is also accelerating, as the industrial landscape involving advanced technologies such as chips, AI and EVs is changing rapidly,” said the acting president, stressing, “First and foremost, we should be ahead of the curve.”
 
To secure leadership in cutting-edge technology development, the government promised “bold and disruptive support measures,” including a fund dedicated to strategic industries.
 
The government plans to provide low-interest loans and make equity investments in companies — regardless of their sizes — in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, AI, EV batteries and biotechnology.
 
The goal is to boost investments into long-term infrastructure projects or research and development programs, according to Choi.  

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Tariff

More in Economy

Korea establishes $34 billion fund to propel strategic industries as global trade concerns persist

Trump announces Korea is joining 'trillions of dollars' in investment for Alaska LNG project

Korean economy grows 2% in 2024 as per capita income inches up 1.2%, BOK data shows

Korean industrial production falls most in five years on car crunch

Korea signs quarantine agreement with Brazil for strawberry exports

Related Stories

U.S. official says 'tariffs' not the only issue dictating trade amid Trump policy worries

Seoul announces emergency export measures in anticipation of downturn

Top Korean, U.S. commerce officials meet in Washington to discuss tariff exemptions, shipbuilding

Industry minister to visit U.S. this week to discuss Trump tariffs

Trump formally announces 25% tariff on steel, aluminum imports
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)