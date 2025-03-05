Korea establishes $34 billion fund to propel strategic industries as global trade concerns persist
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 13:26
- SHIN HA-NEE
Korea will establish a 50-trillion-won ($34 billion) fund to boost strategic industries such as semiconductors, AI and EV batteries, acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday.
The move comes amid an escalating trade war spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff rollouts.
“With the U.S. government imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent on Chinese imports, uncertainty in the trade environment continue to expand,” said Choi during a ministerial meeting on economic affairs and industrial competitiveness.
“The ongoing tech race among major economies is also accelerating, as the industrial landscape involving advanced technologies such as chips, AI and EVs is changing rapidly,” said the acting president, stressing, “First and foremost, we should be ahead of the curve.”
To secure leadership in cutting-edge technology development, the government promised “bold and disruptive support measures,” including a fund dedicated to strategic industries.
The government plans to provide low-interest loans and make equity investments in companies — regardless of their sizes — in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, AI, EV batteries and biotechnology.
The goal is to boost investments into long-term infrastructure projects or research and development programs, according to Choi.
