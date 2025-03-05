Korean industrial production falls most in five years on car crunch

Korean economy grows 2% in 2024 as per capita income inches up 1.2%, BOK data shows

Trump says Korea wants to join Alaska LNG project for 'trillions of dollars'

Korea establishes $34 billion fund to propel strategic industries as global trade concerns persist

Tariffs, military 'help' and subsidies: Trump dismantles dynamic with Korea in Congressional address

Related Stories

Government gears up for potential universal tariffs under Trump's second term

Mexico says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. with details coming Sunday

Industry minister to visit U.S. for talks on new tariff scheme

Trump signs a plan for reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, ushering in economic uncertainty

How Korea's shipbuilders could win the U.S.-China trade war