Trump announces Korea is joining 'trillions of dollars' in investment for Alaska LNG project
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 12:20 Updated: 05 Mar. 2025, 13:51
-
- PARK EUN-JEE
- [email protected]
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Korea and Japan will invest "trillions of dollars" in a gigantic natural gas pipeline project in Alaska.
"My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner, with investments of trillions of dollars each. There's never been anything like that one. It will truly be spectacular," he said during his first address to the U.S. Congress since returning to the Oval Office on Wednesday.
The White House released excerpts before Trump's speech, which referred to the participation but were more vague about the investments by "partner" countries, saying that Japan, Korea and others are interested in joining the project, "with trillions of dollars being spent by them."
Updated, March 5: Added Trump's quote referring to Japan and Korea's investments
BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)