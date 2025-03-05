Kospi snaps losing streak to rise 1.16% on tariff optimism
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 16:22
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Shares closed higher Wednesday to snap a three-day fall as investors moved to bag bargain shares amid hopes that the U.S. administration may walk back its tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.
The benchmark Kospi climbed 29.21 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 2,558.13. The Kosdaq rose 9.09 points, or 1.23 percent, to close at 746.95.
Trade volume was moderate at 562.8 million shares worth 12.8 trillion won ($8.8 billion), with winners far outnumbering losers 711 to 180.
Overnight, major U.S. shares sank after the country's 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada took effect as planned, sparking fears of a global trade war.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.22 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.55 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35 percent.
But after Wall Street closed, investor sentiment improved as U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told the media that President Donald Trump is still open to negotiations on tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods.
Experts said Lutnick's remarks soothed market anxiety, helping investors pick up bargain shares on the Kospi.
Retail investors and institutions purchased local shares worth 92.7 billion won and 48 billion won, respectively, while foreigners unloaded 224.7 billion won.
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics lost 0.92 percent to 54,000 won, while SK hynix jumped 3.76 percent to 193,100 won.
Hyundai Motor soared 2.31 percent to 194,700 won, and Kia surged 2.79 percent to 95,900 won.
Samsung Biologics climbed 2.05 percent to 1.15 million won, and Posco Holdings advanced 3.17 percent to 276,500 won.
HMM shot up 4.12 percent to 21,500 won.
Hanwha Aerospace lost 0.86 percent, and Hanwha Ocean plummeted 5.41 percent following a rally the previous day.
KB Financial and Shinhan Financial fell 1.67 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,454.5 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 7.3 won from the previous session.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended lower. Three-year government bond yields rose 2.2 basis points to 2.563 percent, while the return on the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bonds rose 9.0 basis points to 4.246 percent.
BY CHO YONG-JUN, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)