Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 09:45
Korean firms leery of $1B investment threshold for U.S. incentives
한국 기업들, 미국의 10억 달러 투자 기준에 ‘떨떠름’
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The $1 billion investment threshold presented by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for firms to qualify for extra incentives does not appear to be sitting well with most big Korean businesses.
threshold: 기준, 문턱
qualify for: ~의 자격을 얻다
sit well: 받아들이다
미국의 추가 인센티브를 받기 위한 투자 기준을 10억 달러로 제시한 하워드 러트닉 상무부 장관의 발언에 대해 한국 주요 기업 대부분은 회의적인 반응을 보이고 있다.
Lutnick on Friday set the minimum requirement for Korean investments at over $1 billion to qualify for incentives like fast-tracked approvals of environmental impact assessments for new factories. The announcement came during his meeting with Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae-won in Washington.
minimum requirement: 최소 조건
fast-tracked approval: 신속 승인
러트닉 장관은 지난 금요일 (2월 21일) 공장 건립 시 환경 영향 평가의 신속 승인과 같은 혜택을 받으려면 한국 기업이 최소 10억 달러 이상을 투자해야 한다고 밝혔다. 이 발언은 러트닉과 최태원 대한상공회의소 회장이 워싱턴에서 만난 자리에서 나왔다.
“A dedicated team will be allocated to companies that invest more than $1 billion to promote administrative fast-tracking, although smaller-sized investments are of course eligible for other incentives,” an official with knowledge of the meeting told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Monday.
dedicated team: 전담팀
allocate: 배정하다, 할당하다
이 면담 내용을 잘 아는 한 관계자는 코리아중앙데일리에 “10억 달러 이상을 투자하는 기업에는 행정 절차의 신속 처리를 지원하는 전담팀을 배정하지만, 당연히 이보다 작은 규모의 투자도 다른 인센티브를 받을 수 있다”고 밝혔다.
Lutnick was known to have made the comment when Hanwha Group mentioned its investment of $100 million when acquiring Philly Shipyard.
mention: 언급하다
acquire: 인수하다
한화그룹이 필리 조선소 인수 당시 1억 달러를 투자했다고 언급하자 러트닉 장관이 이 말을 한 것으로 알려졌다.
The $1 billion threshold, however, seems to lack enough detail for the firms to crunch the numbers to decide their next moves.
crunch the numbers: 수치를 분석하다
하지만 10억 달러라는 기준엔 세부 사항이 결여돼 있어 기업들이 다음 단계 이행을 결정하기 앞서 정확한 수치 분석을 할 수 없는 상황이다.
“It is not clear whether that number refers to existing investments or for upcoming ones, but if that includes existing investments, most of the big businesses in Korea have already met the condition,” said Lee Hang-gu, a researcher at consulting firm Automotive Intelligence Networks.
refer to: ~을/를 의미하다
meet the condition: 조건을 충족하다
이항구 아인스 (AINs) 연구위원은 “이 기준이 기존 투자에 적용되는 것인지, 신규 투자에 적용되는 것인지 명확하지 않다”며 “만약 기존 투자를 포함한다면, 한국의 주요 기업들은 이미 조건을 충족한 상태일 것”이라고 말했다.
“For the automotive industry alone, Korea has invested approximately $4 billion directly in the United States in 2023.”
approximately: 대략
directly: 직접적으로
그는 또 “자동차 산업만 보더라도, 한국은 2023년 한 해 동안 미국에 약 40억 달러를 직접 투자했다”고 덧붙였다.
Hyundai Motor Group has pledged $12.6 billion for new EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia, dubbed the Metaplant, that are set for completion in 2025. Samsung Electronics is pouring $40 billion into its new chip fabrication facilities in Texas, with a target of 2026 for the commencement of operations.
pledge: 약속하다
fabrication facility: 제조 시설
현대자동차그룹은 조지아에 일명 ‘메타플랜트’로 불리는 전기차 및 배터리 제조 시설 건설을 위해 126억 달러를 투자하기로 했으며, 2025년 완공을 목표로 하고 있다. 삼성전자는 텍사스에 신규 반도체 제조 시설에 400억 달러를 투입하고 있으며 2026년 가동을 목표로 한다.
If Lutnick’s comments indicate that fresh new funds are required, Hyundai Motor and Kia will have to find a way to get on good terms with its hardline unionized workers, who will oppose any expansion of manufacturing output overseas.
fresh funds: 신규 자금
unionized workers: 노조 가입 노동자
만약 러트닉 장관의 발언이 신규 자금이 필요하다는 뜻이라면, 현대차와 기아는 해외 생산 확대에 반대할 강성 노조와 타협할 방법을 찾아야 한다.
“If fresh funds mean administrative fast-tracking, it would not mean much for Hyundai,” said a source from the automotive industry who wished to remain anonymous.
anonymous: 익명의
mean much: 큰 의미를 갖다
익명을 요구한 자동차 업계 관계자는 “만약 신규 투자가 단순히 행정 절차의 신속 처리를 위한 것이라면, 현대차에게는 큰 의미가 없을 것”이라고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY JIN EUN-SOO AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
