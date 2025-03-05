 GS25 to install currency exchange kiosks as rising foreign tourism
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

GS25 to install currency exchange kiosks as rising foreign tourism

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 14:19
A customer uses GS25's currency exchange kiosk. [GS25]

A customer uses GS25's currency exchange kiosk. [GS25]

 
GS25 will install currency exchange kiosks to accommodate the rising number of foreign visitors to Korea, its parent company GS Retail said Wednesday.
 
The machines, available 24 hours a day, will provide money exchange services for 15 currencies, including the dollar, yen, euro and the Chinese currency, the renminbi.
 
The machines can be installed both inside and outside GS25 stores, enhancing customer convenience and accessibility, GS Retail said.
 
Users can also obtain and charge a prepaid card through the machine, with the deposited amount automatically converted into won.
 
With the number of foreign visitors rising in recent years — reaching 16.47 million last year, a 48.4 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Korea Tourism Organization — GS Retail said the use of GS25’s financial services by foreign customers has also grown significantly.
 
The number of customers using GS25’s foreign exchange service increased 18 times last year compared to 2023, while usage of its tax refund service surged 935 percent over the same period.
 
Purchases made using foreign payment methods such as Alipay and WeChat Pay rose 126.7 percent last year compared to 2023, with the GS25 New Anyoung Insadong branch recording the highest sales through foreign payment methods.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags GS25 kiosk

More in Industry

GS25 to install currency exchange kiosks as rising foreign tourism

Owner families in midsized firms need less than four years to rise to executive roles

Industry Ministry, arms agency to jointly develop engine for next-gen fighter jets

Trump says Korea is freeloading off the U.S. Data shows the opposite is true.

Emart to open two new branches in Seoul, Incheon

Related Stories

Computerized ordering crashes human employment

Funeral condolences go digital

GS25's new highball marks chatbot's mixology debut

Digital kiosks go mainstream, transforming food business

LG Electronics goes into the restaurant kiosk business
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)