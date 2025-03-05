Industry Ministry, arms agency to jointly develop engine for next-gen fighter jets

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the state defense procurement agency will join hands to develop advanced engines for next-generation fighter jets and unmanned air vehicles (UAVs), officials said Wednesday.The Industry Ministry and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) held a task force meeting to discuss preparations for the development project aimed at securing a core engine technology needed for the development of homegrown fighter jets and advanced UAVs, according to ministry officials.The meeting was also attended by officials from major engine firms, including Hanwha Aerospace and Doosan Enerbility.In January, DAPA confirmed its plan to invest 3.35 trillion won ($2.3 billion) in developing a 16,000 pound-force aircraft engine."Advanced aircraft engines are an integration of sophisticated technologies and a core technology for the defense industry," an Industry Ministry official said, noting the ministry will swiftly push to conduct a preliminary feasibility study on the project.Yonhap