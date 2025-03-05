LG, Samsung, SK show off cheaper and denser batteries at InterBattery 2025
From dancing robots to three-wheeled solar EVs, Korean battery makers brought the heat to the InterBattery 2025, putting their hearts into proving their ability to compete with Chinese players in the high-tech scene.
Cylindrical batteries took center stage at the event, Korea's largest battery exhibition that opened Wednesday, as battery companies sought low-priced strategies, with China's BYD and EVE Energy participating in the show for the first time this year.
LG Energy Solution, the world's third-largest battery manufacturer, showcased its 46-series cylindrical batteries at the event, products to be supplied to Tesla, Mercedes-Benz and Rivian.
LG Energy is currently one of the front-runners in the 46-series cylindrical battery race, which many global automakers have rushed to tap into. Compared to pouch or prismatic batteries, cylindrical batteries are cheaper to produce but with better temperature control, which helps avoid fire risk.
LG's 46-millimeter (1.8-inch) cylindrical battery is said to have five times greater energy capacity and six times more density than the previous version, which also allows for a 16 percent longer driving range.
An Aptera Motors' three-wheeled, solar-powered EV is also on display at the booth, where LG supplies its 2170 cylindrical-type batteries, indicating their size of 21 millimeters in diameter and 70 millimeters in length. LG and Aptera inked a supply deal in January with a capacity of up to 4.4 gigawatt-hours from 2025 through 2031.
The EV is able to run for 643 kilometers (400 miles) on a single charge, with the solar charging system generating up to 40 additional miles per day.
“The price is set at $40,000 per unit for some 50,000 people who made preorders,” said Jordan Andia, a supply chain manager at Aptera, adding that the delivery will start in November in the U.S. market.
“Korea and Europe launches are not planned yet, but could be considered based on the sales performance.”
Samsung SDI made a DAL-e, a robot developed by Hyundai Motor, which is equipped with the battery maker's cylindrical batteries.
Robotics is Samsung's latest push to diversify its business portfolio amid its EV sales slump. In line with that, it inked an agreement with Hyundai to co-develop batteries dedicated to robots last month.
ROii, a Level 4 autonomous shuttle developed by Autonomous a2z Korea's leading autonomous driving startup, is also on display. The shuttle bus will be available for roads in Seoul as early as October.
Samsung SDI also showed off four types of 46-series cylindrical batteries, each of different lengths, to cover clients' various demands. The company has not started mass production yet.
“We secured a few clients for our 46-diameter cylindrical batteries and have sent our samples already,” Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun said at the InterBattery 2025. “Mass production will start very soon.”
SK On also displayed mock-ups of cylindrical batteries, which have been under development alongside prismatic batteries. The Korean battery maker, which currently only has pouch batteries in its lineup, built a pilot factory for cylindrical batteries last year.
“We've internally finished developing the 46-series cylindrical batteries and are speeding up for mass production,” said Park Ki-soo, head of SK On's R&D division. “We are in talks with various global carmakers for orders.”
Korean battery manufacturers are drastically losing shares to Chinese firms in the global battery market, hit hard by their cheaper products.
LG Energy Solution's worldwide market share was 9 percent in 2024, allowing BYD to take the No. 2 spot with 15 percent of shipments. Samsung SDI placed eighth, accounting for 3 percent, while SK On fell to No. 9, representing 2 percent of the global market.
Contemporary Amperex Technology held the top spot in 2024, and its market share grew 5 points to 41 percent from the previous year. Of the 10 largest battery makers last year, six were Chinese companies with total shares reaching 74 percent.
This year's InterBattery, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association, is the largest in the expo's history, with a total of 688 battery and related companies from home and overseas participating. It runs until Friday at Coex in southern Seoul.
