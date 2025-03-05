Online shopping jumps 1.3 percent in January

Online shopping sales in Korea edged up in January on higher demand for food purchases and delivery services, data showed Wednesday.The value of online shopping transactions amounted to 21.87 trillion won ($15 billion) in January, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.Mobile shopping transactions, in particular, increased 5.9 percent on year to 17.3 trillion won, accounting for nearly 80 percent of all online shopping transactions.By sector, online spending on food services jumped 18.2 percent on year to 3.5 trillion won, and food and grocery sales rose 9.2 percent to 3.2 trillion won.Spending on agricultural products and fisheries also climbed 22.6 percent to 1.1 trillion won.Online shopping for e-coupon services, on the other hand, plunged 36.2 percent to 585.7 billion won, and sales of home appliances, including computers and communications devices, dropped 14.3 percent to 2.4 trillion won.Yonhap