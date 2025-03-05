Samsung Electronics, union agree to 5.1 percent pay hike

Samsung Electronics and its biggest labor union on Wednesday reached a wage agreement for 2025, which includes a 5.1 percent pay raise.In a vote that lasted six days starting Friday, the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) approved a tentative agreement that had been reached between management and labor last month.Some 87.7 percent of 22,132 workers who cast a ballot voted in favor of the wage agreement, according to the NSEU.Under the agreement, employees will receive a pay increase of an average 5.1 percent, along with some bonus points for in-house online mall and 30 treasury shares per employee.The company will operate a joint labor-management task force to improve the performance pay system and introduce a system to rehire employees with three or more children after retirement age.The agreement came after the two sides failed to reach a wage deal throughout last year. The NSEU represents some 36,000 workers, or about 30 percent of the company's total work force.In response to stalled negotiations, the NSEU staged the first-ever strike in Samsung Electronics' history last year.“This wage agreement will be a turning point for greater harmony between labor and management. We will make a united effort to strengthen our competitiveness,” Choi Wan-woo, vice president at Samsung Electronics, said.Yonhap