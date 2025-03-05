Know yourself, win the game (KOR)

“If you know what kind of player you are, you won’t just win once — you’ll win a hundred times.”This line from the film “One Win” (2024) struck me the most. Starring Song Kang-ho, the volleyball movie not only entertained but also delighted fans with appearances by active and retired players, including Kim Yeon-koung. Yet, what lingered in my mind was that single line.The idea of “knowing yourself” in the movie aligns with the concept of metacognition. Also called higher-order thinking or self-awareness, metacognition refers to one’s ability to understand what they know and don’t know and to assess their own thoughts. In simple terms, it is the cognitive ability to recognize one’s own knowledge gaps and make judgments about one’s thinking.Recently, metacognition has been discussed in relation to academic performance. By accurately diagnosing their level of understanding and identifying areas for improvement, students can create better learning plans. The movie encapsulated this idea in another line: “Once you know what kind of player you are, you’ll know what to do next.”The MZ generation (millennials and Gen Z) is deeply interested in self-discovery, with individuals being eager to understand who they are. The popularity of MBTI personality tests reflects this trend. However, acknowledging one’s strengths and weaknesses is often less appealing.I once advised a student who wanted to improve their English to take a test immediately. It is clear that someone scoring 20 and another scoring 80 require different study approaches. A precise, objective assessment of their skills would allow them to design a more effective learning plan. Yet, most students responded, “I’ll take it after I prepare a little more.” It was as if they were studying in advance for an intelligence test.We often fear assessing ourselves. Just as many people delay health checkups despite knowing their importance, facing an honest evaluation of our own capabilities can be uncomfortable, even painful. However, overcoming this fear and understanding who we truly are is the first step toward growth.“네가 어떤 선수인지 알게 되면, 1승이 아니라 100승도 할 수 있어.”영화 ‘1승’의 대사이다. 송광호 배우가 주연인 이 배구 영화는 영화적 재미 못지않게 김연경 선수를 비롯한 현역 및 은퇴 선수들의 모습을 보는 재미도 쏠쏠했지만, 내 귀에 꽂힌 것은 저 한 마디였다.영화에서 말하는 ‘나를 아는 것’은 메타인지와 관련된다. 상위인지, 초인지라고도 불리는 메타인지는 보통 ‘생각에 대한 생각’이라는 말로 표현되는데, 쉽게 말해서 자신이 무엇을 알고, 모르는지에 대해 알고, 자신의 생각에 대해 판단하는 자기 인지 능력을 말한다.최근엔 학업 성적과 관련해서 메타인지 능력의 필요성을 언급하기도 한다. 메타인지를 통해 자신이 무엇을 이해하고 있고, 무엇을 못하는지에 대한 현재 상태를 정확하게 진단하고, 발전을 위한 계획을 세울 수 있기 때문이다. 이를 영화에서는 “내가 어떤 선수인지 알게 되면, 다음에 뭘 할지가 보여”라고 표현했다.MZ세대 학생들은 자신에 대해 관심이 많아서, 본인이 어떤 사람인지 알고 싶어 한다. 최근 MBTI의 인기도 유사한 맥락이라고 할 수 있다. 하지만 막상 자신의 장, 단점을 확인하는 것은 그리 달갑지 않은 일이다.영어 공부를 하겠다는 학생에게 ‘당장 시험에 응시하라’고 권유했다. 각각 20점과 80점의 실력을 가진 사람에게 각기 다른 학습법이 필요한 것은 명확하니, 자신의 실력을 객관적으로 평가받고, 그 결과에 기반한 학업 계획을 세우는 것이 더 효과적이기 때문이다. 하지만 대부분의 대답은 ‘조금 더 준비한 다음에 볼께요’였다. 지능 검사를 대비해 공부하겠다는 느낌의 대답이었다.우리는 자신의 상태를 확인하는 것을 두려워한다. 필요하다는 것을 알면서도 건강검진 받는 것을 미루는 것처럼 본인의 정확한 상태를 진단하고, 그 결과를 마주하는 것은 고통스럽다. 하지만, 그 두려움을 이겨내고 내가 누구인지를 아는 것, 그것이 성장의 첫걸음이다.