When will the supplementary budget come, in this time of economic turmoil? (KOR)

The economic downturn anticipated amid the state of emergency and impeachment turmoil has proven to be even worse than expected. In January, key indicators — production, consumption and investment — declined simultaneously. Industrial output fell by 2.7 percent from the previous month, marking the steepest drop since February 2020 at 2.9% percent during the height of the Covid-19 crisis. Despite the designation of a temporary public holiday, consumption still contracted. Facility investment, a key measure of corporate investment sentiment, plummeted by 14.2 percent, the sharpest decline since October 2020 at 16.7 percent. This “triple decline” underscores that the Korean economy is facing a shock of Covid-era proportions.A broader look at the past year offers no solace. For the first time since records began in 1960, Korea’s GDP growth rate is projected to remain at or below 0.2 percent for four consecutive quarters through the first quarter of this year, according to a March 4 report by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.Even major corporations are feeling the strain. Homeplus, the country's second-largest hypermarket chain, filed for corporate rehabilitation on Tuesday. The construction sector is also in dire straits, with mid-sized builders such as Shindong-A Construction, ranked 58th by construction capacity, and Sambu Construction, ranked 71st, entering court protection. There is growing anxiety that these could be early warning signs of economic turmoil at the scale of the 1997 financial crisis.The global landscape is equally fraught. As previously announced, the United States has imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports and reaffirmed its plans for a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico — both key allies. Acting Korean President Choi Sang-mok lamented in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, “The harsh reality of international relations today is that there are no eternal allies or eternal enemies.” The economic terrain ahead is riddled with land mines.Breaking the cycle of prolonged low growth requires structural economic reforms and a fundamental shift toward an innovation-friendly society — a long-term challenge requiring persistent effort. In the short term, however, macroeconomic difficulties must be addressed through fiscal and monetary policies. Despite concerns over inflation and exchange rate instability, the Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate last month. The government must follow suit by swiftly passing a supplementary budget to bolster the economy.While both ruling and opposition parties agree on the need for a supplementary budget, they remain deeply divided over its scale — the ruling party advocating for 15 trillion won ($10.3 billion) and the opposition demanding 35 trillion won. The Democratic Party (DP) must not ignore the warning from Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, who likened a large supplementary budget to a painkiller and cautioned against excessive spending exceeding 20 trillion won. A compromise within the 15 to 20 trillion won range, as proposed by the central bank, should be reached without delay. Both parties must refrain from wasteful cash handout programs.The opposition’s decision to boycott the consultative body between the government, ruling party and opposition over the acting president’s delay in appointing Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is misguided. As previously noted, speed is critical in passing this supplementary budget. A phased approach could be considered. First, pass an initial budget focused on agreed-upon projects and then assess the economic situation in the latter half of the year to determine whether a second round of supplementary spending is needed. If the DP’s emphasis on prioritizing people’s livelihoods and resisting reckless economic policies is sincere, it should return to the negotiation table and first reach an agreement on the supplementary budget.계엄·탄핵 국면으로 경제가 나쁠 것으로 봤지만 예상보다 더 안 좋다. 1월 생산·소비·투자가 일제히 마이너스다. 1월 산업활동 동향의 생산 지표는 전월보다 2.7% 감소했다. 코로나 충격이 컸던 2020년 2월(- 2.9%) 이후 4년11개월 만에 감소 폭이 가장 컸다. 임시공휴일 지정에도 소비가 줄었고, 기업의 투자심리를 가늠할 수 있는 설비투자는 14.2% 감소해 2020년 10월(-16.7%) 이후 낙폭이 가장 컸다. 생산·소비·투자의 ‘트리플 감소’는 우리 경제가 코로나급 충격을 받고 있음을 보여준다. 시야를 지난 1년으로 넓혀도 우울하긴 마찬가지다. 1960년 통계 작성 이후 처음으로 한국 성장률이 올해 1분기까지 네 분기 연속 0.2%(전기 대비) 이하를 기록할 전망이라는 보도까지 나왔다(중앙일보 3월 4일자).대기업까지 흔들린다. 대형마트 2위인 홈플러스가 어제 기업회생절차(법정관리)에 들어갔다. 올해 들어서만 시공능력 58위인 신동아건설을 비롯해 삼부토건(71위) 등 중견 건설회사의 법정관리가 이어질 정도로 건설 경기도 최악이다. 외환위기 같은 초대형 경제 위기의 전조(前兆)가 아닐까 불안하다.미국은 예고한 대로 중국에 10%의 추가 관세를 시작했고, 동맹인 캐나다와 멕시코에 대한 25% 관세 부과도 재확인했다. 최상목 대통령 권한대행은 어제 국무회의에서 “요즘 영원한 우방도, 영원한 적도 없다는 ‘냉혹한 국제질서’를 절감한다”고 토로했다. 사방이 지뢰밭이다.장기적 저성장의 고착화는 경제구조를 개혁하고 혁신 친화적으로 사회 전체를 바꿔야 풀 수 있다. 긴 호흡으로 씨름해야 할 난제다. 거시경제의 단기적 어려움은 재정·통화 정책으로 대처해야 한다. 환율과 물가 불안에도 한국은행이 지난달 기준금리를 인하했다. 정부도 힘을 합해 신속한 추경 편성으로 경기 방어에 나서야 한다.추경 편성에는 정치권이 공감하지만 규모를 둘러싸고 여당은 15조원, 야당은 35조원을 주장하며 간극이 크다. 추경을 진통제에 비유하며 “20조원이 넘는 추경은 부작용이 크다”고 했던 이창용 한은 총재의 조언을 야당은 흘려듣지 말아야 한다. 재정 건전성을 고려해 한은이 제안했던 15조~20조원 선에서 서둘러 합의해야 한다. 여야 모두 현금성 지원 사업은 자제하는 게 마땅하다.야당이 최 권한대행의 마은혁 헌법재판관 임명 보류를 문제 삼아 여·야·정 국정협의회에 불참한 것은 잘못이다. 여러 차례 지적했듯이 이번 추경은 신속성이 관건이다. 일단 여야가 합의하는 사업을 중심으로 최소한의 추경을 편성하고, 필요하면 하반기 경기 상황을 지켜보며 2차 추경을 하는 방안도 있다. 야당이 그토록 강조했던 민생 중시와 먹사니즘이 진심이라면 국정협의회에 복귀해 추경부터 합의하는 게 옳다.