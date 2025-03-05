 Jennie's 'ExtraL' debuts at No. 75 on Billboard Hot 100 ahead of 'Ruby' album release
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 11:13 Updated: 05 Mar. 2025, 13:21
Doechii, left, and Blackpink’s Jennie [ODDATELIER]

 
Anticipation is building for the release of Jennie from Blackpink’s first full-length solo album, "Ruby," with her prereleased track, "ExtraL (feat. Doechii)," debuting at a personal high of No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard on Tuesday.
 
The track also reached No. 13 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 18 on the Global 200 chart. “Ruby” is set for release on Friday.
 

Jennie's two other prereleased tracks for “Ruby” — "Mantra" (2024) and the recent "Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike)" — reached No. 98 on the chart on Oct. 26, 2024, and No. 96 on Feb. 12, respectively. "Mantra" was first released on Oct. 11 last year, and "Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike)" dropped on Jan. 31.
 
“Ruby,” composed of 15 songs, will include collaborations with renowned musicians like American rapper and producer Childish Gambino, British pop star Dua Lipa, French electronic musician FKJ and American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis.
 
To mark the release of her album, Jennie will host "The Ruby Experience" shows at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on March 6 and 7, Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10 and Inspire Arena in Incheon on March 15.
 
Jennie is set to receive the Global Force Award at Billboard's Women in Music event, slated to be held on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
