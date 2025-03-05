 LiSA releases 'ReawakeR' EP featuring Stray Kids' Felix
LiSA releases 'ReawakeR' EP featuring Stray Kids' Felix

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 15:06 Updated: 05 Mar. 2025, 15:42
Japanese singer-song writer LiSA, left, and Felix from the boy band Stray Kids [SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT KOREA, JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Japanese singer LiSA’s new EP “ReawakeR,” released Wednesday, includes a lead track she collaborated on with K-pop boy band Stray Kids’ member Felix.
 
The new EP contains the collaboration track “ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids),” along with the track’s instrumental version, a TV edition as well as an English TV edition. Two additional tracks, “Red Zone” and “Witchcraft” are also included in the album. 
 

“ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)” was introduced prior to the EP’s release after being selected as a soundtrack of a Korean animation “Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow,” which premiered on Jan. 5.
 
“I hope the listeners enjoy the song by the two artists who have their own distinct styles, along with the animation,” LiSA said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
LiSA, a singer-song writer who debuted in 2010, is known for several hits featured in animations like “Catch the Moment,” “Unlasting” and “Black Box.”
 
Stray Kids previously collaborated with LiSA on “Social Path,” featured in its 2023 EP “Rock-Star.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags LiSA Felix



