Singer-songwriter Younha to get married in March
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 17:48
Singer-songwriter Younha is tying the knot in March.
"I have some news for Y.Holics [Younha’s fandom]. I’m marrying the love of my life," Younha wrote in a handwritten letter posted on her official fan page on Wednesday.
"Your constant support has helped me through tough times, and I am truly grateful for your love."
"As I embark on this new chapter, I hope for your continued support, and I promise to stand by you as I grow into a more stable and mature person,” the letter further read.
Younha did not include details about her groom-to-be or the specific date in the letter, but told MBC on Wednesday that she is marrying a noncelebrity in March.
Younha first debuted in Japan in 2004 with her single "Yubikiri," followed by "Audition," her first Korean single album, in 2006. She is known for her tracks "Password 486" (2007), "Oort Cloud" (2021), "Waiting" (2006) and "Event Horizon" (2022).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
