 Starship Entertainment searches for new boy band members with 'Debut's Plan' project
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Starship Entertainment searches for new boy band members with 'Debut's Plan' project

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 17:42
Promotional images for Starship Entertainment's new audition project “Debut’s Plan” [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Promotional images for Starship Entertainment's new audition project “Debut’s Plan” [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Starship Entertainment will unveil the final stage of an exclusive audition process, known as “Debut’s Plan,” on March 14 to find the final members for its new boy band, the agency said on Wednesday.
 
The songs that the competing contestants will sing were announced on Tuesday, followed by a video showing a highlight medley of the songs on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
The agency will then unveil the performance videos of the contestants on Saturday, their dance challenge clips on the following Monday and on March 13.
 
The contestants were selected through the “2025 New Kids on the Starship” audition, which took place in the second half of last year.
 
Starship Entertainment is home to singer K.Will, boy bands Monsta X and Cravity, as well as girl groups IVE and KiiKii, which debuted on Feb. 10.
 
The new boy band, which is tentatively named as “NewKids," will be the agency's first boy band since Cravity, which debuted in April 2020.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Cravity Starship Entertainment IVE KiiKii

More in K-pop

Singer-songwriter Younha to get married in March

Starship Entertainment searches for new boy band members with 'Debut's Plan' project

EXO member Xiumin's agency accuses KBS of siding with SM after 'Music Bank' snub

LiSA releases 'ReawakeR' EP featuring Stray Kids' Felix

Jennie's 'ExtraL' debuts at No. 75 on Billboard Hot 100 ahead of 'Ruby' album release

Related Stories

IVE, Monsta X YouTube channels hacked and renamed 'SpaceX'

IVE got news for you: Girl group has a goal to feel truly 'perfect'

IVE turns stadium into 'hottest place in Seoul' with weekend's encore concerts

Starship Entertainment opens online auditions for new boy band, foreigners eligible

Boy band Cravity unveils stops for upcoming world tour

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)