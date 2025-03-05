Starship Entertainment searches for new boy band members with 'Debut's Plan' project
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 17:42
Starship Entertainment will unveil the final stage of an exclusive audition process, known as “Debut’s Plan,” on March 14 to find the final members for its new boy band, the agency said on Wednesday.
The songs that the competing contestants will sing were announced on Tuesday, followed by a video showing a highlight medley of the songs on Wednesday.
The agency will then unveil the performance videos of the contestants on Saturday, their dance challenge clips on the following Monday and on March 13.
The contestants were selected through the “2025 New Kids on the Starship” audition, which took place in the second half of last year.
Starship Entertainment is home to singer K.Will, boy bands Monsta X and Cravity, as well as girl groups IVE and KiiKii, which debuted on Feb. 10.
The new boy band, which is tentatively named as “NewKids," will be the agency's first boy band since Cravity, which debuted in April 2020.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
