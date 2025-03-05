 A single mother's life falls apart in 'Somebody'
A single mother's life falls apart in 'Somebody'

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 19:46
 
The cast of thriller film “Somebody” poses for photos during the film’s press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. From left are actors Lee Sul, Kwon Yu-ri from Girls’ Generation and Kwak Sun-young. [YONHAP]

Directed by Kim Yeo-jeong and Lee Jeong-chan, the film follows a single mother whose life falls apart due to her daughter’s strange behavior, and a case that occurs 20 years later. 
 
The film is set to be released on March 12. 
