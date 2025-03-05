A single mother's life falls apart in 'Somebody'

The cast of thriller film “Somebody” poses for photos during the film’s press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. From left are actors Lee Sul, Kwon Yu-ri from Girls’ Generation and Kwak Sun-young.Directed by Kim Yeo-jeong and Lee Jeong-chan, the film follows a single mother whose life falls apart due to her daughter’s strange behavior, and a case that occurs 20 years later.The film is set to be released on March 12.