A single mother's life falls apart in 'Somebody'
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 19:46
The cast of thriller film “Somebody” poses for photos during the film’s press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. From left are actors Lee Sul, Kwon Yu-ri from Girls’ Generation and Kwak Sun-young.
Directed by Kim Yeo-jeong and Lee Jeong-chan, the film follows a single mother whose life falls apart due to her daughter’s strange behavior, and a case that occurs 20 years later.
The film is set to be released on March 12.
