Hit TV series 'Signal' to return to screens for second season
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 18:28
- KIM JI-YE
tvN‘s hit series “Signal” (2016) is set to come back with a second season — a decade after the first season’s premiere. Plus, it’s going to have all its original cast, the cable network said Wednesday.
“Marking tvN's 20th anniversary, the series is set to begin full-scale production, aiming for release in the first half of next year,” tvN said in a press release.
The series centers around a walkie-talkie, which connects the past and present. It follows a profiler named Park Hae-young, played by Lee Je-hoon, who pairs up with a detective named Lee Jae-han, played by Cho Jin-woong, from 20 years ago, trying to get to the bottom of unsolved cases from the past.
The new season will be again written by Kim Eun-hee and will feature the original actors Lee, Cho and Kim Hye-soo. Director Ahn Tae-jin will take the helm of the new season. The first season was produced by Kim Won-suk.
“We’re fully preparing to showcase an even more engaging and deeper second season as a way to repay the love the first season received,” the crew for the series’ second season said. “We ask for your continued interest and support.”
The first season aired from Jan. 22, 2016 to March 12, 2016, concluding with an average viewership rating of 13 percent and peaking at 15 percent, according to Nielsen Korea, based on nationwide households using paid platforms — a high rating for a cable show.
The first season of “Signal” is currently available on Netflix.
