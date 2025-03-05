 Hit TV series 'Signal' to return to screens for second season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Hit TV series 'Signal' to return to screens for second season

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 18:28
Actors Kim Hye-soo, from left, Cho Jin-woong and Lee Je-hoon [HODU&U ENTERTAINMENT, SARAM ENTERTAINMENT, COMPANY ON]

Actors Kim Hye-soo, from left, Cho Jin-woong and Lee Je-hoon [HODU&U ENTERTAINMENT, SARAM ENTERTAINMENT, COMPANY ON]

 
tvN‘s hit series “Signal” (2016) is set to come back with a second season — a decade after the first season’s premiere. Plus, it’s going to have all its original cast, the cable network said Wednesday. 
 
“Marking tvN's 20th anniversary, the series is set to begin full-scale production, aiming for release in the first half of next year,” tvN said in a press release.  
 

Related Article

 
The series centers around a walkie-talkie, which connects the past and present. It follows a profiler named Park Hae-young, played by Lee Je-hoon, who pairs up with a detective named Lee Jae-han, played by Cho Jin-woong, from 20 years ago, trying to get to the bottom of unsolved cases from the past.  
 
The new season will be again written by Kim Eun-hee and will feature the original actors Lee, Cho and Kim Hye-soo. Director Ahn Tae-jin will take the helm of the new season. The first season was produced by Kim Won-suk.  
 
“We’re fully preparing to showcase an even more engaging and deeper second season as a way to repay the love the first season received,” the crew for the series’ second season said. “We ask for your continued interest and support.”
 
The first season aired from Jan. 22, 2016 to March 12, 2016, concluding with an average viewership rating of 13 percent and peaking at 15 percent, according to Nielsen Korea, based on nationwide households using paid platforms — a high rating for a cable show.
 
The first season of “Signal” is currently available on Netflix.  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags tvN

More in Television

Hit TV series 'Signal' to return to screens for second season

Actor Lee Jun-hyuk to hold Asia fan meet and greet tour

'Karma' hits Netflix this April as crime thriller series arrives

'Squid Game: The Experience' gets green light in Seoul

Romance drama 'The Potato Lab' touts love story between 'ordinary people'

Related Stories

Romance drama 'The Potato Lab' touts love story between 'ordinary people'

'SHINee Inc.' reality show to air later this month on tvN

Jung Hae-in takes on his first rom-com series with tvN's 'Love Next Door'

Ju Ji-hoon and Jung Yu-mi to star in tvN’s upcoming romance drama ‘Love Your Enemy’

Content, livestreaming, short-form video bolster Tving's plans for global domination
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)