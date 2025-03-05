 Defense chiefs of Korea, Australia discuss arms cooperation
Defense chiefs of Korea, Australia discuss arms cooperation

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 15:33
Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho gives an opening address during a bilateral defense conference between Korea and Australia in July 2024. [YONHAP]

Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles held phone talks Wednesday and discussed ways to expand their cooperation in the arms and defense sectors, Seoul's Defense Ministry said.
 
In the conversation, Kim suggested the two nations strengthen ties through combined military drills and high-level exchanges in the face of a severe global security environment, according to the ministry.
 
Kim noted their bilateral arms cooperation has substantially advanced over the past three years and expressed South Korea's intention to take part in Australia's bid to modernize its military going forward.
 

The two sides agreed to continue with talks on ways for South Korean defense firms to contribute to Canberra's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, the ministry said.
 
They also reaffirmed each other as a key value-sharing partners and agreed to closely communicate on major security issues.
 
Yonhap
