 Navy receives amphibious landing craft training simulator
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 13:19
The Navy's amphibious landing craft training simulator is seen in this photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on March 5. [YONHAP]

The state arms procurement agency delivered a training simulator to the Navy on Wednesday to help train troops to operate high-speed amphibious landing craft, officials said.
 
The Navy has sought to train more personnel to steer the vessels designed to play a key role in amphibious landing operations. The military branch currently operates four such vessels, with four more to be delivered by 2026.
 

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said the 3-D simulator is expected to support such training efforts as it is capable of simulating various maneuvers under a wide range of maritime and weather conditions.
 
The landing craft are capable of traveling 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) per hour while carrying personnel and heavy equipment, requiring that operators have a high level of control more than the vessels, according to DAPA.
 
Navy receives amphibious landing craft training simulator

