Russian envoy for int'l cultural cooperation visits South Korea

A Russian envoy for international cultural cooperation is visiting South Korea this week for talks on enhancing bilateral cooperation in culture, arts, education and other related fields, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said Wednesday.Mikhail Shvydkoy, special presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation, attended a South Korea-Russia dialogue forum on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen the two-way cooperation, according to the embassy's Facebook post.The envoy “emphasized the significant role of the dialogue in strengthening ties in the humanities and cultural exchanges between the two countries,” the post read. “He also reaffirmed Russia's commitment to enhancing cooperation through this platform.”The dialogue, established in 2008, is a public-private consultative body consisting of experts for discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation and making related policy recommendations.The sessions have taken place alternately in both countries since 2010.Shvydkoy is expected to meet with South Korean officials during his visit, including the South Korean ambassador for public diplomacy.Yonhap