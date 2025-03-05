 International student support center to open in Sinchon this June
International student support center to open in Sinchon this June

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 17:21
The first branch of the Youth Start-up Incubation Center in Sinchon, western Seoul. The center will close in May, with a new international student support center to open in the building in June. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The first branch of the Youth Start-up Incubation Center in Sinchon, western Seoul. The center will close in May, with a new international student support center to open in the building in June. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Seoul will open an international student support center in June, aiming to offer career and visa support.
 
The new center will be located in the building currently used by the first branch of the Youth Start-up Incubation Center in Sinchon, western Seoul. The city has been offering entrepreneurship support through this branch since 2017 and opened a second branch in 2020, also in Sinchon.
 
The first branch will close in May, with the international student support center set to open in June. The new center will occupy the entire building which is a three-story structure with one basement level.  
 
The center will host various programs designed to help international students prepare for employment in Korea, including resume writing sessions, Korean language training and mock interviews.
 
According to the Seoul city government, the center will not only focus on career-related matters but also offer programs to guide international students on visa issues.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]


