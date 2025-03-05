Konkuk University outlines bold 2031 vision, aiming for top 100 global ranking
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 19:12
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Konkuk University has announced grand ambitions to become one of Korea's top five universities and rank among the world's top 100 by 2031, while also aiming to host 5,000 international students.
The university held a vision declaration ceremony on Wednesday, outlining its plans to achieve these goals.
"Konkuk University's Seoul campus and Glocal campus each have unique characteristics and strengths," said Won Jong-pil, president of Konkuk University. "We are unveiling our new vision to clearly define the growth strategies for both campuses and chart the path our university will follow."
To reach its target, the Seoul campus plans to secure 500 billion won ($345 million) in research funding by launching more large-scale R&D projects. It also aims to specialize in interdisciplinary research that builds a sustainable ecosystem for animals, humans and the environment, and to boost employment and graduate school enrollment rates through student-centered education.
Another goal for the Seoul campus is to increase its international student body to 5,000 by 2031 — from 2,328 in 2024, according to the Korean Council for University Education.
For its Glocal campus, the university aspires to become an innovative institution that collaborates closely with the local community. The campus will focus on future-oriented convergence education, foster professional talent through industry–academia–research partnerships and work together with global and local communities. Additional goals include enhancing student support and prioritizing sustainability.
It will particularly emphasize academic programs in medicine, biotechnology, ICT convergence and Korean culture.
Both campuses have set 2031 as their target year — a milestone marking the 100th anniversary of the university's founding. The university's roots date back to 1931, when founder Yoo Seok-chang established the Minjung Hospital, now known as the Konkuk University Medical Center.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)