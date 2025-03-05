 1,500 more North Korean soldiers in Russia on front lines in battle against Ukraine: Lawmaker
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

1,500 more North Korean soldiers in Russia on front lines in battle against Ukraine: Lawmaker

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 13:19
North Korean soldiers are pictured in a post uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

North Korean soldiers are pictured in a post uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Around 1,500 North Korean soldiers believed to have been deployed to Russia are already aiding the nation on the front lines of its war against Ukraine, a South Korean lawmaker who recently visited Kyiv said Wednesday, citing Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
 
Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the conservative People Power Party shared the information during a CBS radio interview after his trip to Ukraine, which took place Feb. 23 to 26. 
 

Related Article

North Korea reportedly sent around 11,000 troops to Russia in October of last year and deployed additional forces between January and February of this year.
 
“I heard from the Ukrainian government that additional troops were being deployed to replenish [the force], and that another group of troops is preparing for deployment,” Yu said.
 
On North Korean military casualties, Yu said Ukraine estimated about 4,000 casualties, compared with South Korea's 3,600, with around 10 percent of them presumed to be deaths.
 
“Since it didn't make sense that there are more than 3,000 injured soldiers yet only two have been captured as prisoners of war, I asked if there were more, but the Ukrainian side said there were none,” he said. “They explained that many of the wounded soldiers resorted to self-destruction.”
 
Yu also released an audio clip of his talks with a wounded soldier captured by Ukrainian forces in January during combat against Kyiv in Russia's Kursk region.
 
In a rare glimpse into the North's military, the soldier said North Korean troops went through intense physical training, running for up to eight hours with backpacks weighing between 20 and 25 kilograms (44.1 to 55.1 pounds).
 
Yonhap 
 
tags Ukraine North Korea

More in North Korea

1,500 more North Korean soldiers in Russia on front lines in battle against Ukraine: Lawmaker

'Generally favorable' crop yields in North Korea last year despite flooding: FAO

Lawmaker details discussions on defection with North Korean POWs in Ukraine

NIS warns against increasingly sophisticated hacking attacks from North Korea

South Korea vows 'overwhelming' retaliation after North's threats following USS Carl Vinson arrival

Related Stories

Photo shows captured North Korean soldier in Russia, Ukrainian report claims

More than 3,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia’s Kursk region, Zelensky says

Ukraine reports 3,000 North Korean 'mercenaries' training near front lines

North Korean troops killed, wounded in battles with Ukrainian forces

What the North gains by going to war in Ukraine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)