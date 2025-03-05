 'Generally favorable' crop yields in North Korea last year despite flooding: FAO
'Generally favorable' crop yields in North Korea last year despite flooding: FAO

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 09:49
North Korean farmers engage in harvesting in North Korea's Kaepung County, North Hwanghae. [YONHAP]

North Korea's crop yields and production were "generally favorable" last year despite torrential rains that flooded parts of the country, a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) showed Wednesday.
 
"Last July, torrential rains triggered flooding, which caused localized crop losses in western and central parts of the country. These rains, however, benefited crops in areas that were not affected by floods," the UN body said in its latest report on North Korea.
 

The report stated that just before the start of the harvest in early September last year, "Vegetation conditions were mostly above average in key producing provinces of North and South Phyongan, North and South Hwanghae and South Hamgyong, inferring to generally favorable yields and production."
 
Harvest from main season crops accounted for 90 percent of the country's total annual crop production last year and mainly consisted of rice and maize, the report also said.
 
Weather conditions have also remained generally favorable between October 2024 and early February 2025, "supporting sowing operations and benefiting crop germination and establishment," according to the report.
 
As of early last month, "satellite images showed sufficient snow coverage in the main producing areas, which is necessary to protect crops from freezing temperatures," it said.
 
The FAO had previously predicted in its report published last August that torrential rain and subsequent vermin damage in North Korea that season could slash the country's crop yields.
 
North Korea's food crop production, including rice and maize, might have reached 4.78 million tons last year, 4 tons less than the previous year, according to South Korea's Rural Development Administration's estimate.
 
North Korea has long been suffering from a chronic food shortage due to economic difficulties caused by international sanctions.

Yonhap
