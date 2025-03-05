 Political power grab begins within PPP ahead of Yoon's impeachment ruling
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Political power grab begins within PPP ahead of Yoon's impeachment ruling

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 18:56 Updated: 05 Mar. 2025, 18:58
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at a meeting with fintech startup CEOs at Seoul Fintech Lab in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on March 5. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at a meeting with fintech startup CEOs at Seoul Fintech Lab in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on March 5. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
People Power Party (PPP) heavyweights are swiftly making moves in apparent preparation for a possible early presidential election, pending the Constitutional Court’s final ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.
 
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, being named as a potential presidential candidate, has stepped up outreach efforts lately, publicly proposing government policy measures and openly criticizing Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.
 

Related Article

 
During a forum on regulatory reform co-hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, Oh stressed the need to reform industrial, labor, tax and financial regulations to boost Korea’s economy. During his speech, he also proposed the creation of a new “deputy prime minister position focused on enterprise growth,” which would serve as a central government body to address regulatory complaints.
 
“The government needs to shift from being regulation-centered to service-centered and become an administration that works to resolve problems,” Oh said.
 
Additionally, a KakaoTalk chatroom for political journalists launched on Tuesday as a direct communication channel for Oh to immediately share political messages with the media. On the same day, he visited former President Lee Myung-bak, where they discussed concerns over the country’s current political turmoil, according to a city official.
 
Later this month, Oh is set to publish a book outlining his vision for the country, based on the philosophies he has promoted and implemented through Seoul’s city policies.
 
Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon speaks during his book launching event in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon speaks during his book launching event in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 5. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, another potential contender, on Wednesday hosted a launch event for his autobiography near Hongik University in Mapo District, western Seoul. During the talk, he stressed the need for “good politics,” in which politicians prioritize the country and the public over personal interests.
 
Han is also scheduled to meet university students on Thursday for a discussion on current affairs at a forum jointly hosted by eight universities.
 
Other conservative presidential hopefuls are also making moves to solidify their political standing. Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo announced on Facebook on Tuesday that he will publish two books this month outlining his thoughts on Korea’s future.
 
Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo speaks during a New Year's event at Exco in Buk District on Jan. 10. [DAEGU CITY GOVERNMENT]

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo speaks during a New Year's event at Exco in Buk District on Jan. 10. [DAEGU CITY GOVERNMENT]

 
On Wednesday, PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo accepted DP leader Lee Jae-myung’s proposal to a debate on future industries such as AI, while criticizing him for making “ignorant” remarks. Ahn took issue with Lee’s claim made a day earlier that state-owned funds should be used to invest in companies requiring large capital to later “reduce people's tax burden” if the company “grows big like AI accelerator giant Nvidia.” 
 
Ahn dismissed Lee’s remarks as stemming from his “ignorance about the ecosystem of business startups and growth.” On the same day, he also visited Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, where they discussed multiple issues including constitutional reform.
 
People Power Party Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo speaks during a press conference held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 23. [YONHAP]

People Power Party Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo speaks during a press conference held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 23. [YONHAP]

 
Former PPP Rep. Yoo Seung-min, another potential contender, has also been making frequent media appearances, criticizing both the DP and Yoon’s brief imposition of martial law last December.
 
The flurry of activity among PPP heavyweights comes as the presidential election must be held within 60 days if the Constitutional Court upholds Yoon’s impeachment. The court has held 11 hearings on Yoon's impeachment and is expected to issue its final ruling as early as next week.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags korea PPP election oh se-hoon seoul han dong-hoon yoon suk yeol

More in Politics

Political power grab begins within PPP ahead of Yoon's impeachment ruling

Korean political veterans call for constitutional reform

NEC chairman apologizes for nepotism, promises agency reform

Former PPP lawmaker denies sexually assaulting secretary, announces temporary departure from party

DP, PPP agree to hold bipartisan meeting without acting president this week

Related Stories

Teetotal, upstanding public servant

Ruling party routed in 2 mayoral races, say exit polls

Opposition candidates win Seoul, Busan mayor races

No reconciliation, no future (KOR)

Get up!

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)