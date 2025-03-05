고속도로 건설 현장에서 교량 붕괴…4명 사망, 6명 부상
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 09:39
Four dead, six injured in highway bridge construction collapse on Gyeonggi-South Chungcheong border
고속도로 건설 현장에서 교량 붕괴…4명 사망, 6명 부상
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Four construction workers were killed and six injured after a bridge structure collapsed at a highway construction site in Anseong, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday morning.
collapse: 붕괴되다, 무너지다
화요일 (2월 25일) 경기 안성시 고속도로 건설 현장에서 교량 구조물이 붕괴되는 사고가 발생해 작업 중이던 근로자 4명이 숨지고 6명이 다쳤다.
According to fire authorities, five concrete beams atop 52-meter-high (170-foot-high) pillars collapsed around 9:49 a.m. in a border area between Anseong and Cheonan in South Chungcheong. Ten personnel working on the bridge were trapped by debris, causing the deaths and injuries, according to Chungcheongnam-do Fire Services.
trap: 매몰되다, 갇히다
debris: 잔해
소방당국에 따르면 이날 오전 9시 49분께 충남 천안~안성 경계선 구간 교량 작업 중 52ｍ 높이 교각에 올려둔 콘크리트 구조물 5개가 무너져 내렸다. 이에 따라 작업 중이던 근로자 10명이 추락해 잔해에 갇히면서 사상자가 발생했다고 충남소방본부는 밝혔다.
Fire and rescue authorities received the accident report at 9:50 a.m. and arrived at the site at 9:59 a.m. The National Fire Agency then declared a national mobilization order, issued when a disaster cannot be managed at the regional level. Fire services from Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong also joined the rescue efforts. The workers were reportedly installing the beams and inspecting construction work using a specialized crane at the moment of the collapse.
issue: 발행하다, 발령하다
rescue efforts: 구조 작업
소방당국과 구조대는 이날 오전 9시 50분에 사고를 접수했고 오전 9시 59분 현장에 도착했다. 이후 소방청은 붕괴 사고 대응을 위해 국가 소방동원령을 발령했다. 이는 시·도 차원에서 화재나 재난에 대응 할 수 없을 때 발령되는 규정이다. 경기소방재난본부, 충북소방본부도 출동해 구조 작업에 참여했다. 사고 당시 작업자들은 특수 크레인 장비로 철제 빔을 올리는 등의 작업을 하던 중이었던 것으로 알려졌다.
The ten victims — seven Koreans and three Chinese nationals — were sent to hospitals, including three critically injured workers transported by helicopter. Among the four dead, two were Korean and two were Chinese.
critically injured: 중상
transport: 옮기다, 이송하다
피해자 10명 중 한국인은 7명, 중국인은 3명이다. 이들은 병원으로 옮겨졌으며 이중 중상자 3명은 헬기로 이송됐다. 사망자 4명 중 한국인은 2명, 중국인은 2명이다.
The rescue mission ended after authorities found the last victim dead at around 2:21 p.m. Fire authorities mobilized 102 pieces of rescue equipment and 211 personnel, including special rescue experts and chemical specialists.
mobilize: 투입하다, 동원한다
personnel: 인력
마지막 피해자가 숨진 채 발견되면서 이날 오후 2시 21분 구조 활동은 종료됐다. 소방당국은 이번 구조에 장비 102대, 특수구조대와 화학구조센터 대원 등을 포함해 인력 211명을 투입했다.
In the afternoon, a 78-officer team from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the collapse.
precise cause: 정확한 원인
이날 오후 경기남부경찰청은 경찰관 78명 규모 수사 전담팀을 꾸리고 정확한 붕괴 원인을 밝히기 위한 조사에 착수했다.
Hyundai Engineering is the lead construction company with a 50 percent stake in the project. The company apologized for the casualties and promised its active cooperation in determining the cause of the accident. The highway under construction stretches 134 kilometers from Guri in Gyeonggi to Sejong in the Chungcheong region. Construction — 60 percent complete as of Tuesday — is scheduled for completion in late 2026.
stake: 지분
이 사업 주시공사는 프로젝트 지분 50%를 보유한 현대엔지니어링이다. 현대엔지니어링은 사상자 발생에 대해 사과하고 사고 원인 규명을 위해 적극적으로 협조겠다고 이날 약속했다. 건설 중인 고속도로는 총 거리 134km로 경기 구리시에서 충청권, 세종시를 잇는다. 화요일 현재 60% 건설됐으며 2026년 말 완공될 계획이다.
WRITTEN BY LEE SOO-JUNG AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)