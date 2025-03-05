 Gov't allows self-driving freight truck trial operations on all highways
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't allows self-driving freight truck trial operations on all highways

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 13:44
This file photo captured from the website of Mars Auto, a self-driving truck software company, shows autonomous freight trucks operating on a highway in Korea. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

This file photo captured from the website of Mars Auto, a self-driving truck software company, shows autonomous freight trucks operating on a highway in Korea. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Trial operations of self-driving freight trucks can now be conducted on all highways in Korea, which could lead to the start of long-haul autonomous commercial logistics services nationwide in the future, the government said Wednesday.
 
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it had expanded the country's designated autonomous freight truck driving pilot zones from the previous four highway sections totaling 332 kilometers (206.3 miles) to all 44 highway routes spanning 5,224 kilometers.
 

Related Article

In December, the ministry designated the four sections of the Gyeongbu Expressway as pilot zones to establish a foundation for commercializing autonomous freight transportation.
 
Following initial testing, the autonomous driving industry requested an expansion of routes to accommodate evolving traffic conditions and logistics demands.
 
"Unlike regular roads, highways have continuous traffic roads without pedestrians or traffic signals, making self-driving conditions relatively consistent across different sections," the ministry said in response to safety concerns.
 
The ministry further added that authorities determined applying self-driving freight truck operations to all highway sections would not pose significant issues considering Korea Expressway Corporation's highway safety management capability.
 
According to the ministry, related authorities plan to establish an interagency framework for rapid responses to self-driving vehicle accidents on highways.
 
Yonhap 
 
tags Expressway Korea

More in Social Affairs

Gov't allows self-driving freight truck trial operations on all highways

Number of abandoned homes reaches 1.53 million in 2023 due to aging population, migration trends

NCT's Taeil indicted by prosecutors over alleged sexual assault

Han River's new public toilets to 'raise city's overall dignity'

Health Ministry revises blood donation restrictions for Koreans returning from Europe

Related Stories

3 charged, including truck driver, in deadly expressway tunnel fire

Apocalyptic highway fire exposes dangers of plastic tunnels

Five dead after fire breaks out in tunnel on Korean expressway

100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions in Gyeonggi as roads freeze overnight

Highways jammed as travelers return after Lunar New Year holiday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)