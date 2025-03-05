Number of abandoned homes reaches 1.53 million in 2023 due to aging population, migration trends

The number of abandoned homes in Korea has reached over 1.5 million, largely due to an aging population and urban migration trends, data showed Wednesday.According to the data compiled by the state-run Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy, based on Statistics Korea's latest housing census, the number of vacant homes came to 1.53 million as of the end of 2023.This represents a 5.7 percent increase from 2022 and a 43.6 percent jump compared to 2015. The number of vacant homes had been on a steady increase from 1.07 million in 2015 to 1.52 million in 2019 before slightly retreating to 1.39 million in 2021.By region, Gyeonggi accounted for the largest share of abandoned homes, at 18.6 percent, followed by South Gyeongsang at 8.7 percent and North Gyeongsang at 8.4 percent.The institute emphasized the need for local governments to actively address the growing issue of vacant homes, as long-term neglected houses can lead to neighborhood deterioration and urban slum development.Additionally, abandoned properties may become hot spots for crimes, posing social concerns as well, the institute noted.Yonhap