 Schools near Constitutional Court may close for impeachment ruling
Schools near Constitutional Court may close for impeachment ruling

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 15:32
Police are stationed at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on March 4. [YONHAP]

Schools in the vicinity of Seoul's Constitutional Court will likely be closed on the day when President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial ruling is announced due to fears of violent protests, officials said Wednesday.
 
The Seoul Jungbu District Office of Education said it is considering allowing schools near the court in central Seoul to close on the day it delivers its ruling as part of measures to protect students from a possible outburst of violence from Yoon's supporters or opponents.
 

The court wrapped up the impeachment trial of Yoon over his Dec. 3 martial law declaration late last month and is scheduled to soon decide whether to remove him from office. The day of the sentencing hearing has yet to be announced.
 
In January, supporters of Yoon stormed into the Seoul Western District Court in protest against the court's decision to formally arrest the suspended president.
 
Within 100 meters of the Constitutional Court are Jaedong Elementary School and Deokseong Girls' Middle and High Schools. There are also two other elementary schools and one special school near Exit 5 of Anguk Station, where Yoon's supporters have regularly held protest rallies.
 
Police have vowed to mobilize all available resources to prevent a potential physical clash on the day of the Constitutional Court's ruling that will decide Yoon's future.
 
Yonhap 
 
tags Korea Constitutional Court martial law impeachment schools

