 Spring has arrived, yet it doesn't feel like spring
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 20:00
[Park Yong-seok]

The weather these days has been unusually cold, snowy and harsh for spring. The same can be said about the political sphere. Although constitutional amendments, economic reform bills and the supplementary budget are widely suggested by political and economic experts, discussions about them remain nowhere to be seen. [Park Yong-seok]   
Spring has arrived, yet it doesn't feel like spring

